Adora Magic City Moves to Cruise Port in Shanghai, Prepares for Debut

The Adora Magic City, the first Chinese-built large cruise ship, departed from the Shanghai Waigaoqiao shipyard and docked at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal on December 15.

The Waigaoqiao shipyard engineers and workers held a brief ceremony to bid farewell to the ship, which has been under construction since October 2019 in the yard, according to a press release.

The Wusongkou cruise port celebrated the Adora Magic City’s homeporting with a traditional Chinese dragon dance. She will start revenue-generating sailings from Wusongkou on January 1, 2024, the year of the dragon based on the Chinese calendar.

“The departure of Adora Magic City from the shipyard and successful docking at Wusongkou cruise port marks a historic moment for both our company and the cruise industry in China,” said Ranfeng Chen, CEO of Adora Cruises. “We are poised to welcome our guests onboard very soon.”

Earlier, a brief ceremony was held onboard the ship before departure to raise the flag of Panama, where she is registered.

Around 1,300 crew members from approximately 30 nationalities are now setting up their departments and testing the ship’s operation and systems.

The Adora Magic City, which can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers, is designed for the Chinese market and will offer authentic Chinese and international gourmet food.