Celebrity Cruises Takes Delivery of the Ascent

Celebrity Cruises took delivery of its newest ship, the Celebrity Ascent, at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in St. Nazaire, France.

The fourth ship in the Edge Series, the Celebrity Ascent will make its debut in Fort Lauderdale on December 3, sailing a seven-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary with calls in St. Maarten, St. Thomas and the Dominican Republic.

Welcoming the ship to the fleet were Royal Caribbean Group President and CEO Jason Liberty, Celebrity Cruises President Laura Hodges Bethge and Laurent Castaing, general manager at Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Following the signing ceremony and the changing of flags, attendees celebrated the occasion with a toast.

“Celebrity Ascent is yet another example of innovation driving our mission to provide the best vacations responsibly. The ship continues Celebrity’s ambition to redefine premium travel and take it to new heights,” said Liberty. “I want to thank and congratulate the Chantiers de l’Atlantique team, our Newbuild and Celebrity Cruises’ teams and their partners for the vision, craftsmanship and passion that went into bringing this spectacular ship to life.”

“I am convinced that Celebrity Ascent will meet the same success as the other ships in the prestigious Edge Series. Its fine exterior and interior design and its exceptional seaworthiness make it an outstanding ship. Celebrity Ascent embodies the strong bond between the Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Royal Caribbean Group and Celebrity Cruises teams,” said Castaing.

After its maiden voyage, the Celebrity Ascent will offer Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings through late April, when it sets course for the Mediterranean for a series of cruises from Barcelona and Rome.

Celebrity Ascent’s itineraries include: