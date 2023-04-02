Oceania Cruises Takes Delivery of Vista

Oceania Cruises has welcomed its newest ship, the Vista.

Delivered at Fincantieri’s shipyard in Genoa, Italy, Oceania Cruises’ initial Allura Class ship features several firsts in the realms of dining, accommodation and guest experience, the company said in a press release.

“Today we usher in a new era for Oceania Cruises with the delivery of Vista,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We could not have built such an exceptional ship without the close partnership enjoyed with Fincantieri. We thank each and every person who had a hand in bringing her to life. From the smallest of design details to the largest per capita galley at sea, Vista is a marvel that will be enjoyed by guests for decades to come.”

When constructing Vista, Fincantieri’s key intention was to embody Oceania Cruises’ commitment to luxury and top-of-the-line guest experiences, the company said.

The innovative ship is a reflection of Fincantieri’s extensive abilities and commitment to quality.

Vista will be christened on May 8, 2023, in an exclusive ceremony in Valletta, Malta, by her godmother, celebrated Italian-American chef, author, restaurateur and Emmy Award-winning food personality Giada De Laurentiis.

The christening is due to begin at 9 PM CEST, and the event will be livestreamed at 12 PM PDT/3 PM EDT/8 PM BST/9 PM CEST/5 AM AEST (next day) for anyone who wishes to join. The event site and livestream registration can be found here: www.VistaCelebration.com.

After her summer season in the Mediterranean, Vista will sail to Canada and New England before heading south for a series of winter itineraries exploring the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.