November Update: Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Locations and Itineraries

With ships repositioning to new homeports, Carnival Cruise Line is getting ready for the debut of the new Carnival Jubilee.

Set to enter service in December, the new vessel is in final stages of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and the itineraries of every Carnival ship as of November 10, 2023:

Carnival Jubilee

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: North Sea

After concluding its conveyance up the Ems River, the Carnival Jubilee is currently undergoing its first set of sea trials. To be delivered to Carnival Cruise Line soon, the LNG-powered vessel is scheduled to depart on its inaugural cruise from Galveston in late December.

Carnival Celebration

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Completing its first year in service this month, the Carnival Celebration continues to offer a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing from PortMiami, the itineraries feature visits to popular ports, including Amber Cove, San Juan, Cozumel and St. Thomas.

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Mardi Gras offers week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing Port Canaveral. Departing from its homeport in Central Florida on a year-round basis, the 5,200-guest ship sails to different destinations in the region, including Nassau, Grand Turk, Mahogany Bay, San Juan, and more.

Carnival Venezia

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Carnival Venezia is presently offering an 11-night cruise to the Eastern Caribbean. Sailing from New York City, the itinerary features visits to Grand Turk, Amber Cove, San Juan. St. Thomas and St. Maarten, as well as five days at sea.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Mexican Riviera

Sailing from Carnival’s homeport in Long Beach on a year-round basis, the Carnival Panorama offers six- to eight-night cruises to the Mexican Riviera. Ports of call include not only Mazatlán, Puerto Vallarta and Cabo San Lucas, but also Ensenada and La Paz.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Horizon is sailing an alternating schedule of six-night cruises to the Western Caribbean and eight-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean. The program features visits to several popular ports in both regions, such as Grand Cayman, Aruba, Cozumel, and more.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Galveston, Texas

The Carnival Vista is wrapping up its homeporting operations in Galveston, Texas. After disembarking guests of a six-night cruise to the Western Caribbean today, the 2016-built vessel is deadheading to Port Canaveral – its new year-round homeport.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Breeze continues to offer a series of short cruises departing from Galveston. Sailing to Mexico, the four- and five-night itineraries feature visits to three popular ports in the country: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Progreso.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

After repositioning to Miami in late October, the Carnival Magic is offering six- and eight-night cruises to destinations in the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean. This week, the ship’s itinerary features visits to Grand Turk, St. Maarten, San Juan and St. Thomas.

Carnival Luminosa

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Location: Australia

The Carnival Luminosa is back in Australia for a second season in the region. Based out of Brisbane, the 2009-built vessel is sailing a program of cruises to the South Pacific, the Great Barrier Reef, the Australian Coast, and more.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Departing from Galveston every weekend, the Carnival Dream offers cruises to either the Western Caribbean or the Bahamas. The alternating schedule includes six-night itineraries to Mexico and Belize, in addition to eight-night cruises to Key West and different destinations in the Bahamas.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Australia

After returning to Australia in 2022, the Carnival Splendor continues to offer year-round cruises departing from Sydney. In November, the the 3,000-guest ship is scheduled to offer four- to ten-night itineraries to New Zealand, the South Pacific and the Australian coast.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Following a drydock in Spain, the Carnival Freedom resumed its regular schedule earlier this month. Sailing from Port Canaveral, the ship offers four- and five-night cruises to destinations in the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas, such as Bimini, Grand Turk and Amber Cove.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Liberty offers short cruises departing from Port Canaveral. Taking place on a year-round basis, the three- and four-night itineraries feature visits to several ports of call, including Nassau, Bimini and Princess Cays.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Valor continues to sail short cruises departing from New Orleans. Cruising to the Western Caribbean, the 2004-built vessel offers four- and five-night itineraries that sail to three ports in Mexico: Costa Maya, Progreso and Cozumel.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: West Coast

After repositioning to Long Beach for the winter, the Carnival Miracle is sailing three- to five-nights to Baja Mexico and the Mexican Riviera. Later this month, the 2004-built ship is also scheduled to offer a 15-night voyage to Hawaii that features visits to Ensenada, Hilo, Nawiliwili, Honolulu, Kailua, and Kahului.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Carnival Glory is offering week-long cruises departing from New Orleans. Sailing from the Big Easy every Sunday, the 2,974-guest ship visits destinations in the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas, such as Cozumel, Mahogany Bay, Freeport, Montego Bay and Grand Cayman.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Based in PortMiami, the Carnival Conquest offers a series of short cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. Ranging from three to four nights, the itineraries feature popular ports in both regions, including Bimini, Nassau, Key West, Cozumel and more.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: U.S. Northeast

The Carnival Legend is currently offering cruises departing from Baltimore. In November, the ship is scheduled to offer a series of seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas that include visits to Freeport, Nassau and Princess Cays.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Gulf Coast

After spending the summer in Europe, the Carnival Pride is currently returning to its winter homeport in Tampa. The Spirit-Class ship is now set to offer six- to eight-night cruises to the Western Caribbean, Central America and the Panama Canal starting on Nov. 12.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After marking Carnival’s return to Mobile in October, the Carnival Spirit continues to offer six- to eight-night cruises departing from Alabama. Sailing to the Bahamas and the Caribbean, the itineraries sail to destinations in both regions, such as Bimini, Freeport, Cozumel and Mahogany Bay.

Carnival Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: West Coast

Sailing from Carnival’s private cruise terminal in Long Beach, the Carnival Radiance continues to offer short cruises to Mexico and California. The ship’s year-round program includes a series of three- and four-night itineraries to Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sunrise offers short cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean departing from PortMiami. The four- and five-night itineraries sail to several ports in the region, such as Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Nassau.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Elation continues to offer short cruises departing from Jacksonville. Featuring four- and five-night itineraries to the Bahamas, the vessel’s program includes Nassau, Princess Cays, Freeport and Bimini as ports of call.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Following a routine drydock in the Bahamas, the Carnival Paradise recently returned to its homeport in Tampa. The 1998-built ship is now offering a series of four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Set to reposition to Norfolk in 2025, the Carnival Sunshine continues to offer different itineraries departing from the Port of Charleston. In November, the ship’s schedule features four- to six-night cruises to The Bahamas, visiting Half Moon Cay, Bimini, Nassau, and more.