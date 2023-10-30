Carnival Paradise Resumes Service After Drydock

The Carnival Paradise is resuming service today following a two-week drydock in the Bahamas.

During the scheduled drydock, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel underwent regular maintenance, in addition to class work and updates to its public areas and cabins.

According to the company’s brand ambassador John Heald, the Fantasy-class ship saw upgrades to its adults-only Serenity Deck, which included the addition of a new central hot tub.

The Carnival Paradise also received new casino features, as well as ADA additions to many of its public areas.

Carpets, tiling and windows were also replaced during the shipyard stay, Heald said, making the 1998-built ship “look resplendent.”

Back to its homeport in Tampa, the Carnival Paradise is once again offering a series of four- to six-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

This Monday, for instance, the 2,040-guest ship is sailing from the Gulf Coast port for a six-night itinerary to Jamaica, Florida and the Cayman Islands.

In addition to two full days at sea, the cruise features visits to Key West, Montego Bay and George Town before returning to Tampa.

Other ports of call featured in the ship’s year-round program include Cozumel, in Mexico; Bimini and Nassau, in the Bahamas; Mahogany Bay, in Honduras; and more.

Last in a series of eight ships known as Fantasy Class, the Carnival Paradise originally entered service in 1998.

Designed by Joe Farcus, the public areas and spaces of the 71,000-ton ship feature a distinctive look that pays homage to the great ocean liners of the past.

Venues include the Queen Mary Lounge, the United States Bar, the Normandie Theater,and the Rotterdam Bar.

The Carnival Paradise also offers most of Carnival Cruise Line’s trademark features, including Guy’s Burger Joint, RedFrog Rum Bar, BlueIguana Cantina, BlueIguana Tequila Bar and Camp Ocean.