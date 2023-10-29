Carnival Magic Repositions to Miami

The Carnival Magic arrived in Miami today to kick off a series of cruises to the Caribbean.

Sailing from its new year-round homeport in South Florida, the 3,650-guest vessel is set to offer a series of six- to eight-night itineraries to different destinations in the region.

The first cruise of the program includes six days cruising to the Eastern Caribbean, with planned visits to Half Moon Cay, in the Bahamas; Grand Turk, in Turks and Caicos; and Amber Cove, in the Dominican Republic.

Cruises to the Western Caribbean are also part of the program, including six-night itineraries to Mexico and Belize, and seven-night cruises to Mexico and Honduras.

The Carnival Magic is also set to cruise to the Southern Caribbean from Miami, offering eight-night itineraries that feature destinations in Aruba, Curaçao, and more.

Other ports of call included in the ship’s itineraries include St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Philipsburg, in St. Maarten, Nassau, in the Bahamas, and more.

With the Carnival Magic now based in Miami as well, a total of five Carnival Cruise Line ships are sailing from the South Florida homeport on a year-round basis.

The Carnival Celebration, the Carnival Horizon, the Carnival Conquest and the Carnival Sunrise complete the company’s fleet in PortMiami.

Offering three- to eight-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean, the vessels sail to popular destinations in the region, such as Nassau, Princess Cays, George Town, La Romana, Puerto Rico and more.

A sister to the 2009-built Carnival Dream, the Carnival Magic originally entered service in 2011. Built in Italy by the Fincantieri shipyard, the vessel offers several facilities and attractions, including a large casino, a multi-level theater and an extensive array of dining venues.

The Magic also boasts innovative features, including an outdoors sports complex named SportsSquare and The Lanai, a wrap-around promenade with whirlpools that extend out over the ship’s sides.