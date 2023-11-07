Carnival Freedom Returns to Port Canaveral After Drydock

The Carnival Freedom returned to Port Canaveral earlier this week.

Following a drydock in Europe, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel resumed its regular schedule at the homeport on Nov. 6.

On the same day, the Freedom sailed from Port Canaveral for a five-night cruise to the Bahamas, and Turks and Caicos.

In addition to two full days cruising in the Caribbean, the itinerary included visits to Bimini and Grand Turk.

Sailing from its Central Florida homeport on a year-round basis, the Carnival Freedom continues to offer four- and five-night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas through, at least, early 2026.

The ship’s itineraries feature various destinations and ports of call in the region, such as Amber Cove, Nassau, Princess Cays, and Half Moon Cay.

Starting in July, the Carnival Freedom is also scheduled to make regular visits to Carnival’s new private destination in the Bahamas, Celebration Key.

Now sporting Carnival Cruise Line’s new blue, red and white livery, the 110,000-ton vessel is fresh from a refurbishment at the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz.

In addition to receiving a rebuilt funnel, the Carnival Freedom also saw the addition of new venues and features.

Among the newly added spaces is the Heroes Tribune Bar & Lounge, which pays homage to the U.S. Armed Services personnel, and an expanded casino.

The ship also received a Dreams Studio, where guests can take professional portraits with the ship’s photographers.

Concluding Carnival Cruise Line’s Conquest Class, the Carnival Freedom originally entered service in 2007.

Built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the 2,974-guest vessel offers most of the company’s trademark features, including the RedFrog Pub, the Alchemy Bar, Guy’s Burger Joint and more.

Other attractions onboard include a Carnival WaterWorks water park, The Punchliner Comedy Club, BlueIguana Cantina, the Dive-In poolside movie theater, the adults-only Serenity Deck, and more.