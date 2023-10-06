Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Carnival Freedom to Sport Signature Carnival Funnel Again

Carnival Freedom

Carnival Cruise Line announced that the Carnival Freedom will once again feature the cruise line’s signature winged funnel design.

The replacement funnel is being constructed at the moment and is one of several improvements planned for the ship.

The Carnival Freedom entered a 16-day drydock on Friday, October 6 at the Navantia shipyard in Cadiz, Spain. This will mark the first time this shipyard has designed and manufactured a Carnival funnel.

In addition to bringing back the well-known funnel, the ship will undergo a number of other improvements, including the installation of new decking and the addition of the Carnival red, white and blue hull design. Also, a Heroes Tribute Bar will be added, which honors veterans and active-duty service members.

The cruise line will reveal more information about the enhancements made to the Carnival Freedom when the work at the shipyard is completed.

 

