Cruise Orderbook Update: Over 12,000 Berths Already Delivered in 2023

With additional vessels being delivered over the past few weeks, more than 12,300 berths have already joined the cruise market in 2023.

According to the latest global cruise ship orderbook, with more ships coming over the next months, a total of roughly 38,500 berths will be added to the cruise industry through the end of the year. Download a PDF of the orderbook here.

Just over the past two months, four new cruise vessels were delivered to different cruise lines.

Among them is MSC Cruises’ new MSC Euribia. One of the largest newbuilds of the year, the 4,888-guest ship entered service in early June after being delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard.

In July, MSC Cruises Group’ new Explora Journeys brand also received the Explora I. The first in a series of six luxury vessels, the 920-guest ship was built at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

Two other luxury vessels were delivered in July, including the Silver Nova. Built for Silversea Cruises at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, the LNG-powered ship is introducing a new ship design for the luxury brand of the Royal Caribbean Group.

Completing the lineup of recently completed cruise ships, the Seabourn Pursuit was also delivered to Carnival Corporation’s Seabourn in July.

A sister to the 2022-built Silver Venture, the purpose-built expedition vessel was built at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Italy.

Nine additional vessels are now scheduled for delivery through the end of the year, including Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Viva and Emerald Cruises’ Emerald Sakara.

The new Icon of the Seas is also being delivered by the Meyer Turku shipyard in 2023. Set to become the world’s largest cruise ship, the Royal Caribbean International newbuild will carry 5,610 guests.

On total, 58 additional vessels are set to join the cruise industry through 2028. With an average cost of nearly $685 million, the newbuilds will add over 130,000 berths to the global fleet.