MSC Cruises Officially Names Euribia In Copenhagen

MSC Cruises has named its most energy-efficient ship ever, the MSC Euribia, in Copenhagen.

The naming ceremony was presented by the renowned Danish television host, actress and model Sarah Grünewald.

The ship’s godmother, Sophia Loren, was present to officially name the ship, continuing her long relationship with MSC Cruises.

In addition to cutting the ribbon to break a bottle of champagne over the ship’s bow, the ceremony included live entertainment and speeches. Guests will be able to enjoy a gala dinner and performances such as DJ set by Bob Sinclar.

The MSC Euribia will begin sailings in Northern Europe this summer with seven-night cruises from Kiel, Germany and Copenhagen, Denmark to the Norwegian Fjords, including Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam.