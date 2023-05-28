Icon of the Seas Returns to Meyer Turku

The Icon of the Seas has returned to Meyer Turku after successfully completing its first round of sea trials in the Baltic Sea.

The first set of sea trials tested the Icon’s performance, latest technologies and equipment. Over 450 workers onboard conducted preliminary assessments of the ship’s main engines, hull, lifeboats and thrusters, among others, according to a press release.

Over 2,000 specialists, 350 hours of work and hundreds of nautical miles traveled were needed to bring the world’s largest ship to this milestone.

The Icon of the Seas will depart for its second set of sea trials later this year ahead of the ship’s debut in January 2024. The Icon will embark on a seven-day maiden voyage sailing roundtrip from Miami on January 27, 2024.