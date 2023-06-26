Seabourn Pursuit Delivered by T. Mariotti

Seabourn took delivery of its second expedition ship, theSeabourn Pursuit, today during an official handover maritime ceremony at the T. Mariotti shipyard in Genoa, Italy.

The Seabourn Pursuit is the company’s second purpose-built, ultra-luxury expedition ship and the newest expedition ship in the industry.

“I am honored to share this incredible moment with the entire Seabourn family as we welcome Seabourn Pursuit, our highly anticipated second ultra-luxury expedition ship, into our fleet,” said Natalya Leahy, Seabourn’s President.

“With remarkable craftsmanship by the Mariotti team, an abundance of space, and the breathtaking style of Tihany Design, Seabourn Pursuit raises the bar for ultra-luxury expedition travel. We are grateful to Mariotti and Tihany Design for their expertise in shaping and making our dream come true for our guests.”

Leahy added that the state-of-the-art Seabourn Pursuit will provide the perfect combination of luxury and expedition.

“Seabourn Pursuit offers the best of both worlds: our well-known signature luxury and elegance with the world of exploration and adventure.,” she said. “The ship is masterfully designed for our guests, who are extraordinary people looking for out of the ordinary experiences. Our guests will indulge in Seabourn’s ultra- luxury style and enjoy our intuitive, personalized service, while the ship takes them to awe-inspiring destinations around the world that only few will ever visit in a lifetime.”

“Today, one year after the delivery of Seabourn Venture, we are very happy to have completed and delivered her sister ship, Seabourn Pursuit,” added Marco Ghiglione, managing director of T. Mariotti. “We are truly proud to have built the most outstanding ultra-luxury expedition ship for Seabourn, one of the leading cruise ship owners in the luxury market. Another important masterpiece for Italian shipbuilding coming out of T. Mariotti shipyard, demonstrating again that our leadership in this sector is well consolidated. Thanks to Seabourn, to all people involved in this journey, to Lloyds Register and to the pencil of Adam Tihany, here is the new expedition jewel.”

The Seabourn Pursuit is scheduled to enter service August 12, 2023, and will sail five voyages in the Mediterranean before repositioning across the Atlantic.