Royal Caribbean International Fleet Locations: June Update

Cruise Industry News tracked down the location and the itineraries of the Royal Caribbean International fleet as of June 16, 2023:

Icon of the Seas

Year Built: 2023

Capacity: 5,610 guests

Location: Turku, Finland

Soon to become the world’s largest cruise ship, the Icon of the Seas is in final stages of construction at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland. The first ship in Royal Caribbean’s new Icon Class, the 250,800-ton vessel is set to enter service in early 2024 and is ready for sea trails this weekend.

Wonder of the Seas

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,448 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

Based in Port Canaveral on a year-round basis, the Wonder of the Seas is currently offering a series of week-long cruises to the Caribbean. Sailing to both Eastern and Western Caribbean, the itineraries feature visits to popular destinations, including St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Cozumel.

Odyssey of the Seas

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Odyssey of the Seas returned to Europe in May for a second season in the Mediterranean. Sailing from Rome (Civitavecchia), the Quantum-Class ship is offering seven- to nine-night cruises to the Greek Islands, in addition to longer voyages to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Holy Land.

Spectrum of the Seas

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Southeast Asia

Set to mark Royal Caribbean’s return to China in 2024, the Spectrum of the Seas continues to offer a series of cruises in Southeast Asia. Departing from Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Terminal, the three- to five-night itineraries feature visits to different destinations in Malaysia and Thailand.

Symphony of the Seas

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Mediterranean

After undergoing a drydock in Spain earlier this year, the Symphony of the Seas is spending the summer in Europe. Sailing out of Barcelona and Rome (Civitavecchia), the 2018-built vessel offers week-long cruises to Spain, Italy and France through the end of October.

Ovation of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Alaska

The Ovation of the Seas is part of Royal Caribbean’s four-ship summer program in Alaska. Based in Seattle, the ship is offering a series of seven-night cruises to popular destinations in the region including Sitka, Ketchikan, Juneau and Victoria.

Harmony of the Seas

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Harmony of the Seas is currently based in Miami for week-long cruises to the Caribbean. In June, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatán, Perfect Day at CocoCay, St. Thomas, St. Kitts an St. Maarten.

Anthem of the Seas

Year Built: 2015

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Southampton, England

The Anthem of the Seas docked in Southampton today to start a seven-night cruise to the Norwegian Fjords. The itinerary is part of the ship’s summer program in Northern Europe, which includes several departures from the English homeport.

Quantum of the Seas

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Location: Alaska

The Quantum of the Seas is spending the summer sailing in Alaska and Canada. Part of a four-ship program in the region, the vessel sails from Seattle for a series of seven-night cruises to Juneau, Ketchikan, the Tracy Arm Fjord, Sitka and more.

Allure of the Seas

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

After debuting at the homeport in late 2022, the Allure of the Seas continues to offer week-long cruises sailing from Galveston. Sailing to the Western Caribbean, the ship’s regular itinerary includes visits to Cozumel, Costa Maya and Roatán.

Oasis of the Seas

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

The Oasis of the Seas returned to Cape Liberty in May for a series of seven-night cruises to the Bahamas and Florida. With visits to Port Canaveral, CocoCay and Nassau, the itinerary is set to be offered through late October.

Independence of the Seas

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Port Canaveral, Florida

The Independence of the Seas continues to offer a series of short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral. In addition to Nassau, the three- and four-night sailings feature visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the country.

Liberty of the Seas

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

Sailing from Cape Liberty along with the Oasis, the Liberty of the Seas is offering different itineraries to Bermuda, Canada and the Caribbean. The four- to nine-night cruises feature overnight visits to King’s Wharf, in addition to stops at other popular destinations, such as Halifax and Labadee.

Freedom of the Seas

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 3,600 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

The Freedom of the Seas continues to offer short cruises to the Bahamas from PortMiami. With two departure dates per week, the ship’s program features three- and four-night voyages that sail to Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Jewel of the Seas

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Northern Europe

The Jewel of the Seas is part of Royal Caribbean’s seven-ship summer program in Europe. Sailing from Amsterdam, the 2004-built ship is offering a series of 12-night itineraries to Iceland, the British Islands and Norway.

Mariner of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Eastern Caribbean

The Mariner of the Seas is offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from its homeport in Port Canaveral. In June, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to different destinations and countries, including Puerto Rico, Tortola, Aruba and Curaçao.

Serenade of the Seas

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Based in Tampa, the Serenade of the Seas is offering four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas, Florida and the Western Caribbean. This week’s itinerary features visits to Cozumel and Costa Maya, in Mexico.

Navigator of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Los Angeles, California

The Navigator of the Seas is in Los Angeles today to start a cruise to the Mexican Riviera. Part of the ship’s year-round program on the West Coast, the itinerary includes visits to Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán.

Brilliance of the Seas

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

The Brilliance of the Seas is currently offering a series of week-long cruises to Alaska departing from the Canada Place Cruise Terminal in Vancouver. Including scenic cruising at different glaciers, the ship’s itineraries visit Juneau, Sitka and Ketchikan.

Adventure of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Sailing out of Port Everglades, the Adventure of the Seas is offering cruises to the Caribbean. The ship’s week-long itineraries feature destinations in both the Western and the Eastern Caribbean, such as Cozumel, Belize City, Tortola and St. Croix.

Radiance of the Seas

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Alaska

Offering week-long cruises to Canada and Alaska, the Radiance of the Seas completes Royal Caribbean’s four-ship summer program in the region. As part of its open-jaw itineraries, the vessel sails between Seward and Vancouver and visits different destinations, including Haines, Icy Strait Point and Sitka.

Explorer of the Seas

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The Explorer of the Seas is currently offering a series of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean departing from Ravenna, Italy. In addition to the Greek Islands, the ship’s itineraries feature visits to Croatia, Montenegro and more.

Voyager of the Seas

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 3,100 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

Another Royal Caribbean ship based in Galveston, the Voyager of the Seas offers short cruises to the Western Caribbean. The four- and five-night itineraries feature visits to two ports in Mexico: Cozumel and Costa Maya.

Vision of the Seas

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Location: U.S. East Coast

After repositioning to Baltimore in May, the Vision of the Seas is offering different itineraries from its new homeport in Maryland. This week, the 1998-built vessel is sailing to Bermuda and the Bahamas as part of a cruise that features visits to King’s Wharf, Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Rhapsody of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Haifa, Israel

The Rhapsody of the Seas is spending the summer in the Eastern Mediterranean. Sailing from Cyprus and Israel, the ship is offering week-long cruises to that Greek Islands that features visits to Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes and more.

Enchantment of the Seas

Year Built: 1997

Capacity: 2,250 guests

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Completing Royal Caribbean’s summer program in Europe, the Enchantment of the Seas is offering different itineraries in the Mediterranean. This week, the ship is sailing from Rome (Civitavecchia) to Athens (Piraeus), as part of a seven-night cruise to Italy, Turkey and Greece.

Grandeur of the Seas

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Location: Western Caribbean

The Grandeur of the Seas is sailing out of Tampa this summer. Cruising to the Western Caribbean, the ship offers week-long itineraries to Mexico, Belize and Honduras.