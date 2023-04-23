Royal Caribbean’s Enchantment Kicks Off European Program

The Enchantment of the Seas arrived in Italy today to kick off its 2023 European program.

Returning to the region after more than 20 years, the Royal Caribbean International vessel is set to spend the summer offering seven-night cruises in the Mediterranean.

Extending through early November, the ship’s schedule in the region includes departures from several homeports – such as Barcelona, in Spain; Civitavecchia, the getaway for Italy’s capital city Rome; and Piraeus.

Sailing to both Western and Eastern Mediterranean, Enchantment’s itineraries also feature visits to destinations in Greece, Italy, Turkey, Croatia, Montenegro, Slovenia, France and Spain.

During its first sailing in the region, for instance, the ship is cruising to the Greek Islands, Turkey and Italy as part of a one-way cruise.

Sailing from Civitavecchia to Piraeus, the seven-night itinerary features visits to Mykonos and Santorini, in addition to Kusadasi, Salerno and Messina.

Other destinations being visited by the vessel during the program include Villefranche, Cannes, Livorno, Ravena, Syracuse, Genoa, Kotor, Zakynthos and more.

After completing its extended summer program in Europe, the Enchantment starts a transatlantic crossing on Nov. 13.

Making its way back to North America, the 81,000-ton ship sails from Barcelona on a 14-night repositioning cruise to Tampa – where it is set to remain based during the upcoming winter season.

Built in Finland by the Kvaerner Masa Yards, the Enchantment of the Seas debuted in 1997 offering a maiden season in the Mediterranean.

Originally part of Royal Caribbean International’s Vision Class, the ship saw an increase in its size when its length was extended by 22 meters in 2005.

In addition to increasing the vessel’s capacity to 2,250 guests, the new 2,939-ton midsection also added new public areas and features such as a bungee trampoline and the Latin-themed Boleros Lounge.

The Enchantment of the Seas also offers three pools and six whirlpools, Royal Caribbean’s signature Chops Grille steakhouse and more.