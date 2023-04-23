Royal Caribbean Back to China in April 2024

Royal Caribbean International will sail from Shanghai with the 2019-built Spectrum of the Seas in April 2024, marking the brand’s return to China.

The Anthem of the Seas will reposition to Singapore for the 2024-25 cruise season, starting homeporting operations in October 2024.

Singapore was the first homeport in Asia to allow ships to restart cruises in late 2020.

Since then, the Spectrum of the Seas has been sailing cruises primarily from Singapore ranging from three to four nights.

The Spectrum of the Seas will reposition to China and will start offering sailings from Shanghai in April 2024. The ship will visit ports in Japan including Tokyo, Yokohama, Osaka, Fukuoka and Nagasaki.

From Hong Kong, the Spectrum of the Seas will offer eight sailings with visits to Japan, Taiwan and Vietnam.