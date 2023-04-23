Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas Repositions to Baltimore

The Vision of the Seas from Royal Caribbean has recently repositioned to Baltimore.

After completing a winter season in the Caribbean, the Royal Caribbean International vessel arrived at the Maryland homeport to kick off a year-round program on May 11.

Replacing the Enchantment of the Seas, which had been sailing from Baltimore since the cruise restart in 2021, the Vision is now set to offer a series of five- to 12-night cruises from its new homeport.

The program includes cruises to Bermuda, the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Canada & New England and more.

To start the season, for instance, the vessel is offering a nine-night cruise to Bermuda and the Bahamas.

In addition to four full days at sea, the sailing features visits to Nassau and King’s Wharf – where the Vision is making an overnight call.

Before returning to Baltimore, the 1998-built ship is also paying a visit to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Also part of Vision’s 2023 schedule are five-night cruises to Bermuda and, starting in late August, nine-night itineraries to Canada & New England.

In November and December, the 2,000-guest ship is also set to offer week-long cruises to Florida and the Bahamas, in addition to 12-night itineraries to Southern Caribbean.

Sailing roundtrip from Baltimore as well, the longer sailings include visits to St. Maarten, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and St. Croix.

Built in France by the Chantiers de l’Altlantique shipyard, the Vision of the Seas entered service in 1998 as the final vessel of the six-ship Vision Class.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the 78,491-ton cruise ship offers several facilities, such as selection of specialty restaurants, a glass-enclosed pool deck, a two-deck theater and more.

Other features include a spa, a rock-climbing wall and a seven-deck atrium, in addition to a large casino, a piano bar and different shops and stores.

Photo: Vision of the Seas in the Azores (credit: Antonio Simas)