Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Resumes Service After Drydock

The Symphony of the Seas has recently resumed service after successfully completing a drydock in Europe.

Operated by Royal Caribbean International, the Oasis-Class vessel spent several weeks at the Navantia shipyard in Spain for technical upgrades and general maintenance.

The Symphony also underwent class work and overhauls, in addition to other minor upgrades and refreshments.

Following the Independence of the Seas, the Explorer of the Seas and the Mariner of the Seas, the Symphony became the fourth Royal Caribbean ship to be drydocked at the Spanish shipyard in 2023.

After the work, 2018-built vessel kicked off a summer program in the Western Mediterranean on April 16.

Now sailing from Barcelona every Sunday, the Symphony offers regular week-long itineraries in the region through November.

Guests can also start the cruise, which includes visits to ports of call in in Italy, Spain and France, in Civitavecchia – the port for Italy’s capital city Rome.

In addition to the two homeports, the ship’s regular itinerary also includes visits to Naples, Palma de Mallorca, Marseille and La Spezia – from which passengers can embark on shore excursions to Florence, Cinque Terre and the Tuscany region.

After its European program, the 5,400-guest vessel is set to return to the United States in November for six- and eight-night cruises to the Caribbean departing from Fort Lauderdale.

One of the largest cruise ships in the world, the Symphony of the Seas entered service in 2018 as the fourth ship in Royal Caribbean’s Oasis Class.

In addition to the company’s signature features, such as the Royal Promenade and the Windjammer Cafe, the 227,625-ton vessel has several distinctive attractions, including the ten-deck-drop Ultimate Abyss dry slide.

The Symphony of the Seas also offers the Central Park, a park at sea with real plants and a complete set of shops and restaurants.