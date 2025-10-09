Norwegian to Stop Honoring Drink Packages on Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that shipboard beverage packages will no longer be honored for drinks on its private island of Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas starting next March.

According to a statement sent to travel agents, the change is part of a major enhancement project for the destination announced earlier this year.

“As we look to transform the on-island experience, we have evaluated our policies and made the decision that shipboard beverage packages will no longer be applicable for drinks on Great Stirrup Cay beginning March 1, 2026,” Norwegian stated.

The company noted that complimentary beverages, including water, iced teas and juices, will continue to be readily available on the island.

For alcoholic beverages, guests will be able to purchase a new beverage package created exclusively for Great Stirrup Cay.

While further details will be released at a later date, the company noted that the change aims to provide guests with “the flexibility to curate how they experience” the destination.

“Norwegian Cruise Line is committed to providing the best vacation experiences, both onboard our ships and at the destinations we visit,” the statement added.

The company noted that Great Stirrup Cay is getting a major upgrade with the debut of a new pier, an expansive pool area with complimentary lounges, and a splash pad area for kids.

In 2026, the destination is also getting a large waterpark that will feature 19 waterslides and a nearly 800-foot dynamic river.

A similar policy was introduced by Carnival Cruise Line earlier this year, which does not honor shipboard beverage packages at its new private destination of Celebration Key.

Instead, guests are asked to buy alcoholic and other beverages on an à la carte basis using either their shipboard cards or their regular credit cards.

In related news, Norwegian recently introduced charges for additional entrees at its main dining rooms, as well as no-show fees for specialty dining reservations.

The company also recently cancelled 55 cruises that were scheduled to take place onboard four ships in 2026-27.