New Waterpark at Norwegian’s Great Stirrup Cay to Feature 19 Slides

Norwegian Cruise Line’s recently announced enhancements for Great Stirrup Cay include a new waterpark that will feature 19 slides, a nearly 800-foot dynamic river and a 9,000-square-foot splash zone for kids.

According to a press release, the Great Tides Waterpark was designed to offer more for guests to enjoy and do while visiting the company’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

Set to open ahead of the summer of 2026, the new waterpark will also offer the industry’s first cliffside jumps, in addition to attractions that include Tidal Tower.

At 170 feet, the tower will be home to eight waterslides, including two of the tallest, where guests can experience drops and climbs on an inner tube.

Additional waterslides include racing slides where guests can speed to the finish line on a mat, tube slides that feature large spirals and spins, as well as body slides.

To make the experience more enjoyable, select slides will include conveyor belts to lift the rafts to the top of the tower, Norwegian explained.

The Great Tides Waterpark will also offer a family-friendly area, Cliffside Cove. The space will feature racer slides, two different cliff jumps standing at 10 and 15 feet tall, as well as the Caribbean’s only family slide, where four guests can slide down simultaneously.

For those looking for a laid-back experience, the area will offer The Grotto Bar, which is described by Norwegian as a hidden cave bar tucked under the family slide.

Another highlight of the waterpark is a 9,000-square-foot kids’ splash zone. According to Norwegian, the area offers an oversized tipping bucket 40 feet above the ground, as well as eight mini slides and interactive water features.

Great Tides will also feature a so-called dynamic river, which is described by the company as an immersive water experience with an accelerated current that will be faster than a typical lazy river.

Guests will be able to enter the 800-foot-long dynamic river from several points, including a wading pool with a swim-up bar.

A highlight of the river will be an illuminated grotto tunnel featuring a dreamlike bioluminescent scene for the ultimate multi-sensory experience, Norwegian said.

The waterpark will also offer cabanas situated at the edge of the dynamic river and the kids’ splash zone.