Norwegian Cruise Line to Build Waterpark at Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) today announced details for its private island transformation on Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, highlighted by a massive new waterpark that will be ready in time for the summer 2026 cruise season.

“Great Stirrup Cay has always been an amazing part of the Norwegian Cruise Line guest experience and continues to be one of our highest rated destinations,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“This new waterpark is an outstanding addition to our recent announcement about other amazing new amenities on the island, soon to debut. With each phase of our enhancements, we’re bringing ashore more of what our guests love about sailing with NCL,” added Herrera.

The company said in a press release that the nearly six-acre Great Tides Waterpark will open in summer 2026, featuring cliff jumps, jet karts, swim-up bars and splash zones.

Highlights of the waterpark include the following:

19 waterslides, a nearly 800-foot dynamic river, the 9,000-square-foot splash zone for kids and the industry’s first cliffside jumps

The 170-foot Tidal Tower offering eight waterslides

Additional slides include racing slides, tube slides and spins. Select slides will have conveyor belts to lift the rafts to the top of the tower

The Cliffside Cove, featuring racer slides, two different cliff jumps standing at 10 and 15 feet tall, and the Caribbean’s only family slide, where four guests can slide down simultaneously

The Grotto Bar, offering the best people-watching, and

A 9,000-square-foot kids’ splash zone, featuring an oversized tipping bucket that towers over 40 feet above the ground.

The waterpark will also feature a river with an accelerated current spanning 800 feet.

A highlight of the river will be an illuminated grotto tunnel featuring a bioluminescent scene for a multi-sensory experience, along with cabanas and a kids’ splash zone.

NCL said that additional highlights will be introduced at the waterpark in due course. These include the following: