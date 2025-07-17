Carnival’s John Heald Shares Details of Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line is opening Celebration Key, its new private destination in Grand Bahama, later this month.

In a video shared on his social media profiles, the company’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, shared some details about the offerings that will be available at the port.

Built at a cost over $500 million, the private destination is set to welcome its first ship, the Carnival Vista, on July 19, 2025.

With the port, Carnival is now the largest non-government employer on Grand Bahama Island, Heald said, noting that everything in Celebration Key is “locally made and locally produced.”

“The wonderful and incredibly friendly staff under Carnival Cruise Line management is going to give guests an absolutely brilliant time. We are very proud of that fact,” he said.

According to Heald, after disembarking at the destination’s newly built piers, guests will need to walk for ten minutes before arriving at Celebration Key.

ADA-accessible carts will also be available for passengers with disabilities, he said, noting that guests can also use their mobility scooters to reach the main gate of the destination.

For guests with limited walking capabilities, Carnival will operate 14 trams around Celebration Key, Heald continued. Each vehicle will be able to transport up to 12 guests.

Carnival is also offering excursions for guests visiting Celebration Key, including “options for everybody,” Heald noted.

The company will offer complimentary areas with beach chairs, towels, shaded areas, umbrellas and a large freshwater lagoon.

“It is just a few steps down; it’s for everybody, and it is going to be stunning. It is epically massive and is going to be very special,” Heald said.

Among the highlights of the destination are swings that allow guests to relax over the water, he continued.

“Everybody is going to love that; you can swing while sipping your favorite drink from a plastic glass,” Heald said, noting that a bar will be located nearby.

Celebration Key will also include complimentary food from 14 different outlets, as well as complimentary water for all guests.

“Everybody gets one complimentary meal. You just need to go up to one of the locations, hand them your Sign and Sail Card, they’ll scan it, and that’s it,” Heald explained, noting that gratuities are not mandatory.

Vegetarian and vegan choices will be available, while all guests will get a complimentary cookie for dessert.

In addition to complimentary food venues, Celebration Key will also feature upcharge restaurants, including Gill’s Grill, which will serve a seafood-based menu.

Options include shrimp, snow crab legs, Caribbean lobsters, and salmon, as well as other dish choices, Heald noted.

The destination will offer a large coffee shop, as well as options for sushi, sandwiches, chicken tenders, hamburgers, hot dogs, mac and cheese, tacos, shawarmas and more.

“The food will be off the charts with these 14 different food trucks. And, for just a few dollars more, you can have sit-down service at all of these different restaurants,” he summarized.

Of note, guests sailing with beverage packages will not be able to use them while ashore in Celebration Key.

The destination will operate on a cashless model, with guests welcome to use either their regular credit cards or their cruise cards to buy alcohol and extras or shop in local stores.