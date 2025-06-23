Carnival Cruise Line Gets Ready to Open Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line is ready to welcome the first guests to its new private destination, Celebration Key, the company announced in a press release.

First announced in mid-2023, the new port of call in Grand Bahama will be officially opened by President Christine Duffy on July 19, 2025.

According to Carnival, Celebration Key is currently ranked among the most searched cruise destinations on Google.

The destination is part of Carnival’s new Paradise Collection, which also includes RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas and Isla Tropicale in Honduras.

In addition to confirming an opening date for Celebration Key, Carnival also shared the first images of its new destination.

The port will be highlighted by the Celebration Key Portal, a sun-shaped arch that will serve as an entry point for Paradise Plaza.

In the family-friendly Starfish Lagoon, AquaBanas will be available for reservation and offer seating for eight people.

Other landmarks include the Suncastle, a ten-story building that offers two 350-foot-long water slides.

Celebration Key will also feature the two largest freshwater lagoons in the Caribbean, Starfish and Calypso.

Totaling over 275,000 square feet, the lagoons will offer family-friendly as well as adult-friendly activities.

The areas will be equipped with four Over-the-Lagoon Super Villas, which can accommodate up to ten guests and offer shaded seating.

Other amenities include locking cabinets, a dining table with eight chairs, a mini fridge stocked with water and soft drinks, ceiling fans, hammocks, swing chairs, sun loungers, fresh fruit and snacks upon arrival, lunch delivery, along with a dedicated sun shelf with water loungers and a water slide into the lagoon.

According to Carnival, the floating cabanas provide fun for all ages under a shaded canopy that is equipped with steps for easy water access.

Celebration Key offers an adults-only area with Pearl Cove Beach Club, which is described as a premium experience for guests 18 and older.