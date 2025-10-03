Norwegian Starts Charging Fee for Extra Entrees

Norwegian Cruise Line is charging a $5 fee for extra entrées ordered in the main dining rooms across its cruise fleet.

According to guest reports, the charge is currently being rolled out across the fleet and has been spotted on ships like the Norwegian Spirit, the Norwegian Breakaway and the Norwegian Star starting in late September.

The new policy is printed on the bottom of restaurant menus, stating that additional entrées will incur a $5 charge per order.

Guests will be able to order one entrée per person; any additional order of a second or more will be charged.

In related news, Norwegian recently changed its policies regarding no-show fees at its specialty dining venues.

Guests are now being charged a fee of $10 per person if they do not arrive for bookings at the company’s specialty restaurants.

Reservations are held for approximately 15 minutes before being cancelled and incurring the new fee.

According to the company, the change aims to allow more guests the opportunity to dine in specialty restaurants.

Passengers are also allowed to cancel or update their reservations two hours prior to the scheduled time with no penalty.

Royal Caribbean made similar changes to its specialty dining reservation policies earlier this year, also introducing fees for its dining venues.

Reservations can now be changed or canceled via the company’s website at any time prior to 24 hours before the scheduled reservation time.

A $25 per person fee will be applied to guests who cancel within 24 hours or do not show up at their scheduled times. Some restaurants have higher cancellation fees, which can top $50 per person.

Royal Caribbean stated that the initiative aims to “enhance the cruise’s overall experience” by encouraging guests to honor their reservations.

“Our goal is to preserve these limited seats for clients eager to experience our exclusive, limited-capacity dining options,” the company explained.