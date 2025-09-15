Norwegian Cruise Line Introduces No-Show Fee for Specialty Restaurants

Norwegian Cruise Line is now charging a $10 per person fee for guests who no-show specialty dining reservations across its fleet.

According to passenger reports on social media, reservations will be held for 15 minutes before being cancelled and incurring the new fee.

The new policy is being communicated to guests onboard via the vessels’ daily journals, the Freestyle Daily.

“In order to allow more guests the opportunity to dine in specialty restaurants, a $10 per person fee will be charged if a scheduled reservation is not cancelled or updated at least two hours prior to the scheduled time,” Norwegian explained.

Norwegian is the second cruise line to implement a no-show fee for its specialty restaurants this month.

In a recent email sent to travel agents, Royal Caribbean International said it is introducing charges for guests who miss their reservations in specialty venues across its fleet.

“Our goal is to preserve these limited seats for clients eager to experience our exclusive, limited-capacity dining options,” the company said.

“By encouraging guests to honor their reservations, we aim to enhance the overall experience,” Royal Caribbean noted.

The update excludes clients with an existing Dining Package or those who are booked in Star Class suites, the company added.

According to Royal Caribbean’s FAQ page, specialty dining reservations can be changed or canceled via the company’s website at any time prior to 24 hours before the scheduled reservation time.

“Modifications are not allowed within 24 hours of the reservation, and a $25 per person fee will apply if you cancel within 24 hours or do not show up,” the company added.

Some restaurants have a higher cancellation fee of $50, such as Empire Supper Club, Lincoln Supper Club, Omakase, Royal Railway, Chef’s Table and Izumi Hibachi.