Norwegian Cancels Over 55 Cruises as Part of 2026-27 Redeployment

Norwegian Cruise Line is cancelling over 55 cruises that were scheduled for the 2026-27 season onboard four ships.

According to a statement sent to travel agents, the cancellations are part of a redeployment effort, which will see the Norwegian Gem and the Norwegian Dawn swapping homeports.

Select sailings from PortMiami onboard the Norwegian Joy, as well as a few cruises from Port Canaveral onboard the Norwegian Getaway, were also cancelled.

“From November 2026 to March 2027, the Norwegian Gem and the Norwegian Dawn will swap homeports and offer modified and enhanced itineraries,” the company said in its statement.

The Norwegian Gem is now set to offer four- to 11-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Tampa, while the Norwegian Dawn will operate short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Jacksonville.

According to Norwegian, the ships’ new itineraries offer “a wider variety of options” for its passengers.

As a result, all cruises onboard the Norwegian Gem that were scheduled to depart between Nov. 1, 2026, and April 4, 2027, were cancelled.

Similarly, all sailings scheduled to take place onboard the Norwegian Dawn between Nov. 1, 2026, and March 28, 2027, are no longer going ahead.

Norwegian also said it is cancelling five departures onboard the Norwegian Getaway and four onboard the Norwegian Joy due to port availability.

Sailing from Port Canaveral and PortMiami, respectively, the vessels were set to offer short cruises to the Bahamas.

Affected sailings include Getaway’s cruises scheduled to start on Nov. 16, Nov. 20, Nov. 25, Dec. 14 and Dec. 18, 2026, as well as Joy’s cruises set to depart on Dec. 18, Dec. 21, Dec. 24 and Dec. 28, 2026.

The company said that new itineraries for the vessels on these dates are set to open for bookings soon.

“The new sailings will feature more immersive itineraries to the Caribbean and the Bahamas for guests looking for longer cruises during the holiday season,” Norwegian explained.