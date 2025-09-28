Royal Caribbean Reveals Plans for New Ship Class

The Royal Caribbean Group is planning to introduce a new ship class soon, according to a recent press release.

As part of the announcement of its long-term agreement with Meyer Turku, the company stated that it’s getting ready for a “new, game-changing class of ship beyond Icon.”

No further details of the new design were revealed by the company, which stated that the recent deal aims at securing building slots at the Finnish shipyard.

Royal Caribbean also firmed up an order for a fifth Icon class ship and added an option for a seventh vessel in the same series.

The newly ordered ship is set to enter service in 2028, following the Legend of the Seas in 2026 and a fourth, yet-unnamed sister ship in 2027.

According to the company, the long-term framework agreement with Meyer Turku secures building slots through 2036.

A long-time partner of the company, the shipyard has built 25 ships for Royal Caribbean since 1990, including the 2023-built Icon of the Seas and the 2025-built Star of the Seas.

The current orderbook of the Royal Caribbean Group also includes three ships from Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The French shipyard is currently building the Celebrity Xcel, which will be followed by a sister ship in 2028.

Royal Caribbean International is also set to take delivery of a seventh Oasis-class vessel from the yard in 2028.

As part of its joint venture with TUI AG, the group is building the Mein Schiff Flow at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

In addition to the ocean-going vessels, Royal Caribbean is building a series of riverboats for its new Celebrity River Cruises brand.

At least ten vessels are set to be delivered by the TeamCo Shipyard in the Netherlands over the next few years.