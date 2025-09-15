Celebrity Xcel Successfully Completes Sea Trials

The Celebrity Xcel has reached a major milestone after completing its first set of sea trials, Celebrity Cruises announced in a press release.

Currently in the final stages of construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard, the Celebrity Xcel finished the tests on Sep. 13, 2025.

With Captain “Kirk” Kyriakos Matragkas at the helm, the 140,600-ton vessel completed a series of maneuverability skills designed to test the ship’s functional and operational capabilities.

The trials were carried out in the Bay of Biscay, near the ship’s building yard in Saint-Nazaire, Northern France.

As the fifth ship in Celebrity’s Edge class, the Celebrity Xcel is now getting ready to welcome guests for its inaugural cruises in November.

During its maiden season, the 3,260-guest ship will offer seven-night cruises departing from Fort Lauderdale.

The itineraries feature alternating visits to the Bahamas, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas and St. Maarten.

Upon returning to Europe, the Xcel is set to offer an inaugural season in the Mediterranean during the summer of 2026.

The deployment features seven- to 11-night itineraries departing from Barcelona, Spain, and Piraeus, Greece, that are highlighted by new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

According to Celebrity, the Xcel introduced new spaces that will “deliver an unmatched vacation experience.”

Among the new features of the LNG-powered vessel are seven redesigned public areas, such as The Bazaar.

Described as a multi-level, multi-sensory lounge, the space will offer guests a variety of immersive experiences inspired by the destinations they visit.

Other highlights of the ship include a new casual dining venue, Spice, which will offer rotating bites inspired by the sailings’ itineraries.

Continuing its Edge class, Celebrity is set to take delivery of a sixth ship from Chantiers de l’Atlantique in 2028.