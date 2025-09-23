Royal Caribbean Announces Meyer Turku Deal, Icon 7

Royal Caribbean Group has announced a long-term framework agreement with Meyer Turku that secures Royal Caribbean Group’s rights to build at the yard through the next decade.

As part of this agreement, the group also confirms an order for Icon 5 to be delivered in 2028, subject to financing, and adds an option to build Icon 7 (in addition to the previously announced option to build Icon 6).

“As we continue to reimagine the future of vacations, we are excited to continue collaborating with Meyer Turku to grow the Icon Class, and position us to usher in a new era of innovation that will disrupt the vacation sector through 2036,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group.

“This is an exciting time for our company, and we are proud to launch this new stage in our history with our esteemed partners, Meyer Turku, the Finnish government, and the Finnish maritime cluster,” added Liberty.

Meyer Turku CEO Casimir Lindholm said: “With the framework agreement now signed, we announce our common plan for the next decade in cooperation with Royal Caribbean Group and other key partners to build more Icon Class ships and drive the future of shipbuilding over the next decade.”

“I am extremely proud of the recognition that these orders bring to the skilled personnel at Meyer Turku and to the Finnish maritime industry expertise,” added Lindholm.

“This new framework agreement is excellent news for Finland. The longstanding collaboration between Royal Caribbean Group and Meyer Turku will continue to have a significant positive impact on Finland’s economy, creating jobs across the country and energizing our unique maritime ecosystem,” said Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo.

“Our strong shipyards, industrial networks and leading research institutions around them, deliver innovative and sustainable world-class ships, making Finland an attractive destination for future investment,” added Minister of Economic Affairs of Finland Sakari Puisto.

The company said in a press release that to date, Meyer Turku has built, and Royal Caribbean Group has launched, two Icon Class ships with the Icon of the Seas (January 2024) and Star of the Seas (August 2025), with the third Icon ship, the Legend of the Seas, scheduled to sail next year (Summer 2026).

Icon 4 is scheduled to be delivered in 2027.