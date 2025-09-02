Legend of the Seas Floats Out at Meyer Turku

Meyer Turku hosted a festive ceremony on August 29, 2025, to celebrate the float out of Royal Caribbean International’s new Legend of the Seas.

According to a press release, the traditional float out ceremony included speeches by representatives of the shipyard and the cruise line, as well as a gun salute and a playful competition to open the water valves of the construction basin in Finland.

During the weekend following the ceremony, the new 250,800-ton ship was moved to the outfitting dock, where finishing work will continue for another year.

“The Legend of the Seas continues the state-of-the-art Icon Class, which allows the Finnish maritime industry to showcase its unique expertise at its best,” said Casimir Lindholm, CEO of Meyer Turku.

“The shipyard, Royal Caribbean and an extensive network of partners work together to develop the processes and concepts from ship to ship. Alongside its sister ships, the Legend of the Seas will also mark an important milestone in increasingly responsible shipbuilding,” he added.

At 365 meters long, nearly 50 meters wide,the 248,000-ton LNG-powered vessel is the third ship in Royal Caribbean’s Icon class.

The first in the series, the Icon of the Seas, was delivered to the brand in November 2023 and was followed by the Star of the Seas in July 2025.

The fourth Icon Class ship, currently under construction at the shipyard and yet to be named, will be completed in 2027.

According to Meyer Turku, Royal Caribbean’s agreement with the shipyard also includes options to build fifth and sixth Icon Class ships.

Set to spend its inaugural season in the Mediterranean, the Legend of the Seas will be delivered to Royal Caribbean in the summer of 2026.

Following initial itineraries in Europe, the ship is scheduled to debut in the United States ahead of sailing in the Caribbean during the 2026-27 winter season.