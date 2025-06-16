PortMiami to Welcome Seven New Ships in 2025

PortMiami is expecting to welcome seven new cruise ships at its terminals during 2025, including a series of newbuilds and new-to-port vessels.

The first ships to arrive were the MSC World America and the Norwegian Aqua, which debuted in South Florida soon after leaving their building docks.

As part of MSC Cruises’ World Class series, the first arrived in Miami in early April, kicking off a series of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean.

The year-round operation includes itineraries to the company’s private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

Following pre-inaugural events in Europe, the Norwegian Aqua arrived a few days later for its christening ceremony, as well as a short season out of PortMiami.

Currently sailing from Port Canaveral, the new Norwegian Cruise Line vessel is set to return to South Florida in October for weeklong cruises to the Caribbean.

Miami is also welcoming Oceania Cruises’ newest ship later this year. Set to enter service for the upscale brand in the Mediterranean, the vessel arrives at its new homeport in mid-November.

Other ships debuting in PortMiami include the Brilliant Lady, which arrives at Virgin Voyages’ V Cruise Terminal in mid-October.

Sailing from the port during the 2025-26 season, the 2,770-guest ship offers a series of six- to 11-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The Celebrity Beyond also debuted at PortMiami earlier this year, kicking off a year-round deployment in early May.

Sailing from the port every Sunday, the 2022-built ship is now offering a series of weeklong cruises to the Caribbean.

Miami is also welcoming the maiden seasons of Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas and Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth later this year.

While the first is set to offer three- and four-night cruises to the Bahamas starting in August, the second debuts at the port in October for longer itineraries to the Caribbean.