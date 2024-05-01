Virgin’s Brilliant Lady to Debut in September 2025 from NYC

Virgin Voyages will put its fourth ship, the Brilliant Lady, into revenue service starting September 2025 and sailing from New York City.

Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group, said, “Virgin Voyages started as a simple idea for me and has blossomed into the world’s top cruise line with a full fleet of ships. This ship is going to be brilliant in every possible way, and that includes the incredible new places we can travel to. Alaska, LA, New York – here we come!”

Of note, the ship has been tweaked from tis sisters to be able to transit the Panama Canal, meaning it will operate in Alaska for summer 2026.

Virgin Voyages’ CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu said, “The world has been waiting for us to announce Brilliant Lady’s debut, and she’s almost here. At Virgin Voyages, we’re constantly innovating and looking for opportunities to provide even better value for our Sailors with greater choice. Virgin fans have been asking for years if we’d consider sailing from places like New York, Los Angeles or Alaska, so it’s wonderful to give our Sailors and First Mates what they wanted: fresh itineraries spanning North America from 5- 14 nights in length with new experiences that they will remember forever. As the fourth and final ship in our fleet for now, Brilliant Lady will not disappoint.”

Saverimuttu added, “We’re fortunate to see some of the highest repeat rates in the industry, proving that our Sailors truly fall in love with the on-board experience and understand the intrinsic value we offer. They know that stepping on-board a Virgin vessel means eating Michelin-inspired foods at no extra cost; awakening the senses during a complimentary morning yoga class; walking away fulfilled without feeling nickeled and dimed. We’ll always challenge ourselves to keep things fresh and exciting, and that starts with expanding into extraordinary new destinations, while simultaneously inviting new artists, chefs, and musicians to enhance that quintessential Virgin vibe.”

Inaugural Deployment

New York City || September 2025 – October 2025

Five voyages from 5-13 nights || MerMaiden: September 5, 2025

Following a premiere showcase for New Yorkers, Brilliant Lady will sail from Manhattan Cruise Terminal with itineraries ranging between five and 13 nights to Bermuda and Canada/New England.

Miami || October 2025 – April 2026

17 voyages from 7-12 nights || MerMaiden: October 17, 2025

Panama Canal Crossing || March 2026

One voyage for 16 nights

Los Angeles || April 2026 – May 2026

Four voyages from 5-8 nights || MerMaiden: April 7, 2026

Five- to eight-night itineraries along the West Coast include calls in Baja California, Puerto Vallarta and San Diego and other ports.

Seattle || May 2026 – September 2026

Voyage details coming soon for the company’s Alaska program. || MerMaiden: May 2026