First Photos: MSC World America Arrives in Miami for Maiden Season

MSC Cruises newest ship, the MSC World America, arrived in Miami on Monday morning.

After being delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in late March, the vessel made a short visit to MSC’s private island of Ocean Cay before arriving in South Florida on Monday, April 7.

As the second ship in MSC Cruises’ World Class series, the MSC World America is now set to be christened before kicking off its inaugural cruise on April 12, 2025.

Sailing from Miami on a year-round basis, the 5,400-guest ship will offer a series of seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Itineraries sail to both the Western and Eastern Caribbean, visiting destinations like San Juan, Puerto Rico; Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatán, Honduras.

All of the ship’s sailings also feature a visit to MSC’s private island in the Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Before welcoming its first paying guests, the MSC World America is set to be christened during a ceremony at the new MSC Miami Cruise Terminal.

With actress Drew Barrymore serving as the ship’s godmother, the naming celebrations will take place on April 9, 2025.

The LNG-powered ship then embarks on a three-night pre-inaugural cruise to Ocean Cay before welcoming its first paying guests.

A sister to the 2022-built MSC World Europa, the new World America features a tweaked design aimed at the North American market.

According to MSC, the ship will be the first in the fleet to feature seven onboard districts, including The Harbour, an outdoor family venue with the Cliffhanger over-water swing ride, a ropes course, a water park, a playground, relaxation areas and complimentary grab-and-go dining.

Other highlighted features include the new All-Stars Sports Bar, which features an ocean-facing terrace and classic American fare while broadcast popular sports.