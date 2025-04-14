Norwegian Cruise Line Christens Norwegian Aqua in Miami

The Norwegian Aqua has been named and christened in an official ceremony in Miami.

The ceremony took place at the company’s LEED Gold Certified terminal at PortMiami and included the Norwegian Aqua’s godfather and two-time Emmy Award-winning actor, Eric Stonestreet.

The ceremony included remarks given by Norwegian Aqua’s Captain, Robert Lundberg; the blessing of the ship by Pastor Pete Pera of Rise Community Church; and the attendance of John Chernesky, NCL’s senior vice president of North America Sales. The event concluded with the ceremonial bottle break across the ship’s hull, which was initiated by Stonestreet.

“It is a very special time for all of us at NCL; we are welcoming a new incredible ship into our fleet with the christening of the Norwegian Aqua, and we are doing so alongside her godfather, Eric Stonestreet, who perfectly embodies the authenticity of what it means for our guests to ‘Experience More at Sea’,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

According to the press release, over 2,000 guests in attendance and the event featured “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince,” a concert experience honoring Prince. NCL President David J. Herrera then revealed news about upcoming plans for Great Stirrup Cay .

The Norwegian Aqua will sail round-trip Caribbean cruises from Miami with a visit to Great Stirrup Cay from October 2026 to April 2027.

Following her christening voyage, she will arrive to Port Canaveral, Fla. for a season of seven-day Eastern Caribbean sailings through August 2025 with calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay.

From August 2025 through October 2025, she will sail a series of five and seven-day warm-weather voyages to Bermuda from New York City. She then returns to Miami for a season of seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises between October 2025 through April 2026, calling to Great Stirrup Cay.