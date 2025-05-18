PortMiami Celebrates Return of Celebrity Beyond

PortMiami is celebrating the arrival of the Celebrity Beyond for a year-round schedule of cruises to the Caribbean.

After completing a winter season sailing from Fort Lauderdale, the Celebrity Cruises vessel arrived at its new homeport in early May.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Celebrity Beyond to PortMiami,” the port said in a social media post, noting that the vessel brings the company’s “modern luxury to the Cruise Capital of the World.”

For its first sailing out of Miami, the 2022-built ship offered a cruise to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas.

In addition to Bimini, the weeklong itinerary included visits to Cozumel in Mexico, George Town in the Cayman Islands and Falmouth in Jamaica.

Sailing from Miami through late 2026, the Celebrity Beyond is now set to offer a series of seven-night cruises to a wide range of destinations.

Ports of call set to be visited by the vessel during this timeframe include St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Nassau, Grand Turk and Puerto Plata.

The Celebrity Beyond is also set to make visits to Royal Caribbean’s private island destination in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Now sailing year-round from Miami, the ship joins other Royal Caribbean Group ships that are operating out of the port during the summer season.

The lineup is highlighted by the Icon of the Seas, which entered service in early 2024 and currently holds the title of the largest cruise ship in the world.

Offering seven-night cruises to the Caribbean, the 250,800-ton vessel is joined by the Freedom of the Seas and the Wonder of the Seas.

While the Celebrity Beyond returns to Fort Lauderdale, the new Celebrity Xcel takes over the company’s itineraries from PortMiami.

After a summer season in Europe, the 2025-built ship arrives at its new homeport in late 2026 for six- to eight-night cruises to the Southern, Eastern and Western Caribbean.