Celebrity Announces 2026-27 Deployment

Celebrity Cruises has announced its 2026-27 deployment, highlighted by a European summer season for the new Celebrity Xcel.

“Our 2026-2027 season offers exciting new and expanded experiences for Celebrity guests to indulge their sense of curiosity across all regions of the world. Edge Series ships continue to sail our four key regions, including the European debut of Celebrity Xcel which will offer guests exciting new vacation experiences in the region,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. “Our guests’ love of back-to-back sailings inspired the 110-night Grand Voyage which traverses 55 destinations across 15 countries with no repeated ports to provide an unrivaled elevated journey.”

Following a debut winter season out of Port Everglades, the Xcel heads to Europe for a Mediterranean summer season, and then spends winter 2026-27 sailing from Miami.

Other news includes Celebrity’s most expanded season in Iceland; the return of Celebrity ships to South America and Antarctica; and new ports and overnights across Europe and Asia.

For the first time guests can sail for 110 nights and never repeat a port on Celebrity’s Grand Voyage, which features 55 destinations across 15 countries from Canada to Hong Kong aboard the Celebrity Solstice.

Key Highlights: