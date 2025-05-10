Oceania’s Allura Enters Drydock Ahead of Delivery

Oceania Cruises’ new ship, the Allura, is currently in one of the drydocks of the Italian Port of Genoa.

Being built by Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard, the 1,200-guest vessel is set to welcome its first guests in mid-July.

The Allura is currently undergoing the final stages of construction ahead of being delivered to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ upper-premium brand later this quarter.

Before arriving in the Port of Genoa for drydock, the 67,000-ton vessel spent three days at sea for its first series of sea trials.

As a sister to the 2023-built Vista, the Allura successfully floated out in July 2024 before moving to an outfitting berth.

According to Oceania Cruises, the move marked a landmark moment in the ship’s construction, which continued with the fitting out of its designer-inspired interiors.

The Allura is said to incorporate the company’s commitment to culinary experiences and destination immersion, featuring refined design and innovative offerings.

After being delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard, the vessel is scheduled to kick off its maiden season in Trieste, Italy, on July 18, 2025.

For its maiden voyage, the Allura offers a six-night cruise to Piraeus, Greece, that features visits to destinations in Croatia and Montenegro, such as Rijeka, Dubrovnik and Kotor.

The ship then operates additional itineraries in the Mediterranean before repositioning to North America in late September.

As part of its first transatlantic crossing, the Allura offers a 14-night cruise from Lisbon, Portugal, to New York City.

The itinerary is highlighted by visits to Portugal’s Atlantic islands, including Madeira and the Azores, as well as the Canada and New England region, with scheduled calls to Halifax, Portland and Boston.

Following a fall foliage season on North America’s East Coast, the Allura repositions to the Caribbean for the 2025-26 winter.

Sailing from PortMiami, the vessel offers seven- to 14-night cruises to a wide range of destinations in the region.