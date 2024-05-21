Oceania Cruises’s Allura to Enter Service Early

Oceania Cruises announced its newest ship, the Allura, will enter service one week earlier than scheduled.

Scheduled to join the fleet in the summer of 2025, the ship will now embark on its inaugural sailing from Trieste, Italy, on July 18, 2025. The Allura’s maiden voyage sails to Athens, Greece, visiting ports in the Eastern Mediterranean including Rijeka, Croatia; Ravenna, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro.

Oceania also opened bookings for its unique four-day roundtrip voyage from New York City in September 2025.

“Thanks to the progress made by our valued partners at Fincantieri, we are thrilled to bring Allura into service a week earlier than planned,” said Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises. “I’m excited to be able to present Allura on a one-time taster voyage to showcase the ship to aspirational travelers who are looking to sample an ultra-premium cruise experience, and even better, sailing from downtown Manhattan, the heart of New York City.”

Oceania’s newly appointed Executive Culinary Directors, Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale will create fresh menus across all venues onboard the Allura, including treats for the new Crêperie – a first for the brand.

“Oceania Cruises is a cruise line founded by foodies, for foodies, and food is at the heart of everything we do,” said Chef Alex. “The team and I are busy testing and tasting a wonderful array of waffles and crêpes, which will be enjoyed by our guests next year aboard Allura. Our guests will be able to customize their waffles and crêpes, which will all be made to order, to be perfectly personalized.

“We have lots of exciting culinary developments underway for Allura, including more than 300 new recipes in active development for The Grand Dining Room, across all three meal services. I am excited to reveal more in the coming months.”