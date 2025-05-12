Secondhand Update: More Ships Get Sold and Chartered

As the secondhand cruise ship market picks up pace, Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key transactions and moves that have taken place in recent weeks.

For a complete overview of the market, see the Secondhand Market Report.

Costa Fortuna

Company: Costa Cruises

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Tonnage: 103,000

Year built: 2003

Move: Sold to undisclosed buyers; leaving the fleet in late 2026

Date: May 2025

Costa Cruises announced plans to withdraw the Costa Fortuna from its fleet earlier this month. According to a press release, the 2003-built vessel was sold to undisclosed buyers, with delivery set for September 2026.

With a design similar to Carnival Cruise Line’s Destiny-class ships, the 2,720-guest vessel will sail in the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands during its farewell season.

Ocean Adventurer

Company: SunStone Ships

Capacity: 117 guests

Tonnage: 4,376

Year built: 1976

Move: Chartered to G Adventures; to sail as Expedition starting in October 2025

Date: May 2025

G Adventures recently signed a deal with SunStone Ships to charter the Ocean Adventurer. The 1976-built vessel will replace the 1972-built Expedition, which currently offers expedition cruises in Antarctica for the company.

Last operated by Quark, the Adventurer will be renamed Expedition before taking over the company’s schedule starting in October 2025.

Ocean Atlantic

Company: SunStone Ships

Capacity: 198 guests

Tonnage: 12,798

Year built: 1985

Move: To be recycled at the Aliaga Shipbreaking Yard

Date: May 2025

The Ocean Atlantic is set to be dismantled. Earlier this month, the 1985-built ship arrived at the breaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey, where it is set to be recycled over the next few weeks.

Originally built as a cruise ferry, the 198-guest vessel was last operated by Albatros Expeditions, which decided to withdraw it in mid-2022.

Insignia

Company: Oceania Cruises

Capacity: 684 guests

Tonnage: 30,200

Year built: 1999

Move: To be operated by startup Crescent Seas starting in 2027

Date: April 2025

Following the Seven Seas Navigator, the Insignia is also set to be operated by startup Crescent Seas in mid-2027.

Currently in service for Oceania Cruises, the 1999-built vessel will undergo a major refit before becoming the company’s second luxury residential ship.

Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun

Company: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,000 guests each

Tonnage: 75,000 each

Year built: 1999 and 2001

Move: To be operated by India-based Cordelia Cruises as part of a long-term charter deal

Date: April 2025

Norwegian Cruise Line is retiring two ships from its fleet: the Norwegian Sky and the Norwegian Sun.

According to a joint announcement released in early April, the vessels will be operated by Cordelia Cruises. The Sky is set to be transferred to the India-based company in 2026, while the Sun follows suit in 2027.

Ocean Albatros

Company: SunStone Ships

Capacity: 186 guests

Tonnage: 8,000

Year built: 2023

Move: Sold to Polar Latitudes/Albatros Expeditions

Date: April 2025

The Ocean Albatros was sold by SunStone Ships earlier this year. Part of the company’s Infinity-class series, the 2023-built expedition ship is now owned by the same group of investors that own Polar Latitudes and Albatros Expeditions.

The companies recently announced plans to join forces, combining their Arctic and Antarctic expedition cruise businesses.