Costa Fortuna to Leave Fleet, Costa Serena to Get Upgrades

Costa announced that the 2003-built, 2,720-guest Fortuna will leave its fleet in September 2026, while the Serena will see an extensive drydock this coming November followed by a new deployment, as part of the company’s fleet upgrade program.

The 2007-built Serena will feature a new food court with restaurants and bars, including Pizzeria Pummid’Oro and Sushino@Costa.

The company added that between October and December 2026, the Costa Serena will embark on a World Cruise from Tokyo to Buenos Aires, before sailing in South America for the 2026-27 season.

Starting in spring 2027, the Costa Serena will offer Mediterranean-focused journeys, leaving the Asian market.

“Our goal is to provide unmatched experiences for our guests while embracing innovation, sustainability and exceptional value for money,” said Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises. “We continuously focus on product innovation, such as the Sea and Land itineraries, an exclusive by Costa, that combines new sea destinations and land destinations.”

“We are also investing in our fleet to enhance onboard experience and introducing new itineraries, including the Costa Serena’s new deployment for 2026-2027. The strategy path that we started a few years ago is strengthening our offer in our key markets with a portfolio of unique vacations,” added Zanetti.

The Fortuna will sail new programs in Greece and Turkey this summer, followed by the Canary Islands for winter 2025-26.