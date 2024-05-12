Ocean Adventurer Begins Its Farewell Season for Quark

Quark Expeditions’ Ocean Adventurer will be departing the fleet after wrapping up its final season in the Arctic.

The 1976-built ship, which joined Quark 15 years ago, will be replaced by the newer and slightly larger Ocean Explorer, joining this fall.

Before becoming the Ocean Adventurer, the ship first sailed the Arctic under the name the Clipper Adventurer and was later renamed Sea Adventurer.

Travelers have the chance to explore the Arctic aboard the Adventurer one last time.

Adventurer’s 2024 Arctic itineraries include: