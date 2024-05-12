Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Ocean Adventurer Begins Its Farewell Season for Quark

Farewell Tour

Quark Expeditions’ Ocean Adventurer will be departing the fleet after wrapping up its final season in the Arctic.

The 1976-built ship, which joined Quark 15 years ago, will be replaced by the newer and slightly larger Ocean Explorer, joining this fall.

Before becoming the Ocean Adventurer, the ship first sailed the Arctic under the name the Clipper Adventurer and was later renamed Sea Adventurer. 

Travelers have the chance to explore the Arctic aboard the Adventurer one last time.

Adventurer’s 2024 Arctic itineraries include:

  • The 10-day Intro to Spitsbergen: Fjords, Glaciers and Wildlife of Svalbard voyage from Helsinki: Departing May 20.
  • The 12-day Spitsbergen Explorer: Wildlife Capital of the Arctic sailing departing Helsinki, Finland on May 28.
  • The seven-day Spitsbergen Highlights: Expedition in Brief voyage, departing Helsinki on June 25.

 

