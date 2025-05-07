G Adventures Announces New Expedition Ship

G Adventures will be introducing a new expedition vessel for the upcoming Antarctica season.

The new vessel, the Ocean Adventurer, will replace G Adventures’ Expedition. It has been chartered from SunStone and will take on the Expedition name in tribute to G Adventures’ “little red ship.”

The ship will embark on its first G Adventures departure to Antarctica in October 2025.

The company said that the ship received new engines and is more fuel-efficient than its predecessor. This played a critical role in G Adventures’ decision to change ship operations as the small-group operator strives to reduce its environmental footprint across all operations.

G Adventures founder Bruce Poon Tip said the new ship marks an exciting step for G Adventures’ polar program, securing the future of its small-ship expeditions and allowing room for expansion.

“The new ship marks an exciting leap forward, one that will allow us to continue delivering life-changing expeditions for our travelers, aboard a more comfortable and efficient vessel, while making big advancements in our climate goals as well,” said Tip

“Our initial calculations estimate that the overall carbon footprint per person per day will drop by up to 30 percent as we transition to the new ship. It will also give us the opportunity to evaluate our wider polar program and opportunities for expansion,” added Tip.

The new 102-meter-long ship features a restaurant and bar, a large presentation lounge, a library, fitness area, observation and sun deck and outdoor jacuzzis.

The company said that 11 zodiacs will host two daily excursions, and all travelers will have the opportunity to leave the ship at each stop.

There will be a minimum of 14 expedition experts on board with a passenger-to-expert ratio of 10:1. Daily lectures, kayaking and camping excursions in Antarctica will also be on offer.

G Adventures said that the new ship is built with an Ice Class 1A for reinforced safety and maneuverability, as well as a refurbished propulsion system and updated stabilizers.

The new Expedition ship will operate five Antarctica itineraries, including: