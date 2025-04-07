Cordelia Expands Fleet: Purchases Norwegian Sky and Sun

Cordelia Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings have officially signed an agreement for the transfer of Norwegian Sky and Norwegian Sun to Cordelia’s growing fleet, which serves the Indian cruise market.

The two ships will join the Cordelia Empress, which is already in operation.

The Sky will transfer in 2026 and the Sun in 2027.

“We are thrilled to welcome these iconic vessels to the Cordelia fleet, building on the overwhelming success of Empress, which redefined cruise holidays for Indian travellers,” said Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO of Cordelia Cruises. “With the addition of Sky and Sun, we are entering a new era of cruise holidays for Indian guests — one that is bigger, bolder, and more immersive than ever before.”

Each ship measures approximately 850 feet in length, with a gross tonnage of approximately 77,000, and is capable of accommodating around 2,000 guests and 900 crew members. Together, they will more than double Cordelia’s current capacity and enable the brand to explore new regions and offer broader, more immersive cruise experiences.