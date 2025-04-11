April: Key Cruise Ship Drydocks

Cruise Industry News looks into some of the key drydocks taking place in shipyards around the world in April.

MSC Divina

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Tonnage: 140,000

Year built: 2012

Drydock Period: Apr. 4 to May 9, 2025

Shipyard: Palumbo Malta (Valletta, Malta)

The MSC Divina is currently on its way to Europe for a drydock at the Palumbo Malta Shipyard in Valletta.

After completing its winter season in the Caribbean, the 2012-built vessel is set to undergo routine maintenance and class work.

Set to spend the summer in the Mediterranean, the Divina resumes service in early May for a series of cruises to Italy, Greece and Turkey.

Aurora

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Capacity: 1,870 guests

Tonnage: 76,000

Year built: 2000

Drydock Period: Apr. 5 to Apr. 21, 2025

Shipyard: Damen Rotterdam (Rotterdam, Netherlands)

P&O Cruises’ Aurora is currently undergoing a large refurbishment at the Damen Shiprepair yard in Rotterdam.

Following the project, the 2000-built ship will offer upgraded public areas, as well as new chairs in cabins and new balcony furniture.

The Aurora is also set to undergo technical maintenance and class work before welcoming guests back on April 21, 2025.

Anthem of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 4,100 guests

Tonnage: 158,000

Year built: 2015

Drydock Period: Mar. 22 to Apr. 13, 2025

The Anthem of the Seas is currently undergoing a routine drydock at a shipyard in Singapore.

After arriving at the facility in late March, the Royal Caribbean International ship is undergoing scheduled maintenance, in addition to class work and hotel upkeep.

The 4,100-guest ship is set to welcome guests back on Apr. 13, 2025, to start a repositioning voyage to Alaska.

The World

Cruise Line: The World, Residences at Sea

Capacity: 645 residents, guests and crew

Tonnage: 43,188

Year built: 2002

Drydock Period: Apr. 22 to May 30, 2025

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

The World is set to undergo a major upgrade as part of a six-week drydock that starts in late April.

According to its operators, the 2002-built vessel will see technical and environmental upgrades, in addition to refreshed public areas and facilities.

The $30+ million outlay for the ship will also include routine maintenance, while approximately 50 private residences will undergo refurbishment.

Carnival Miracle

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Tonnage: 88,500

Year built: 2004

Drydock Period: Apr. 4 to May 11, 2025

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

The Carnival Miracle is currently heading to Cádiz to undergo a scheduled drydock at the Navantia Shipyard.

Before welcoming guests back in early May, the 2,100-guest vessel is set to undergo technical maintenance, in addition to system overhauls and class inspections.

The 2004-built ship is also expected to undergo updates to public areas and staterooms ahead of kicking off its summer season in Europe.