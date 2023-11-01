Royal Caribbean Announces Alaska Summer 2025 Alaska Sailings

Royal Caribbean International announced its summer 2025 Alaska season, with the Anthem of the Seas joining the Quantum, Radiance and the Serenade of the Seas in the region, according to a press release.
Guests have a chance to book seven-day sailings departing between May and September 2025, exploring the wonders of Alaska such as glaciers, parks and more. Sailings depart from Seattle; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; or Seward, Alaska. Crown and Anchor Society loyalty members have early access to the collection of Alaska adventures.
Highlights of the Summer 2025 Alaska Season include:
- The Anthem of the Seas joins the fleet in Alaska, sailing seven-night roundtrips from Seattle visiting Sitka and Skagway among other destinations.
- The Quantum of the Seas will be sailing seven-night voyages heading to Sitka, Skagway, Endicott Arm fjord, Dawes Glacier and Juneau, as well as Icy Strait Point and Victoria in Canada.
- The Serenade of the Seas returns to Alaska after a successful 2022 summer, sailing a 16-night Panama Canal cruise departing from Vancouver. Ports of call include Haines, Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan and more.
- The Radiance of the Seas will be sailing seven-day cruises from Vancouver and Seward with an option to extend their adventure with a Royal Caribbean Cruisetour. Ports of call include Juneau, Sitka, Skagway, Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point and Hubbard Glacier.