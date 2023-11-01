Royal Caribbean Announces Alaska Summer 2025 Alaska Sailings

Royal Caribbean International announced its summer 2025 Alaska season, with the Anthem of the Seas joining the Quantum, Radiance and the Serenade of the Seas in the region, according to a press release.

Guests have a chance to book seven-day sailings departing between May and September 2025, exploring the wonders of Alaska such as glaciers, parks and more. Sailings depart from Seattle; Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; or Seward, Alaska. Crown and Anchor Society loyalty members have early access to the collection of Alaska adventures.

Highlights of the Summer 2025 Alaska Season include: