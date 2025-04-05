MSC Divina Wraps Up Cruise Season in the U.S.

The MSC Divina recently wrapped up its 2024-25 winter season in the United States after completing a short cruise to the Bahamas.

After departing in late March, the four-night voyage included visits to Ocean Cay and Nassau before returning to PortMiami on April 4, 2025.

Sailing with no guests onboard, the MSC Cruises vessel is now on its way to a shipyard in the Mediterranean.

The MSC Divina is set to undergo a drydock before kicking off its upcoming summer deployment in Europe.

As part of the shipyard stay, the ship is expected to undergo technical surveys and class work, in addition to maintenance of public areas and staterooms.

Sailing from Civitavecchia, the 3,500-guest ship is scheduled to offer a series of seven-night cruises to Greece, Turkey and Italy.

Itineraries sail from Civitavecchia, Kusadasi and Naples and also include visits to the Greek Isles of Santorini and Mykonos.

After repositioning from Europe, the MSC Divina arrived in Miami for the season in mid-November.

The 2012-built ship then offered three- to 14-night cruises to destinations in the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

The deployment was highlighted by longer cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean, which featured visits to destinations like Ocho Rios, Aruba and Curaçao.

Following its summer season in Europe, the MSC Divina returns to Miami in early November for a new series of three- to 14-night cruises.

Continuing its expansion in the U.S. market, MSC welcomed the new MSC World America in Miami later this month.

After being delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique Shipyard in late March, the 205,800-ton ship is set to embark on its maiden cruise on April 12, 2025.

Other MSC ships currently sailing from U.S. ports include the MSC Seascape, the MSC Seashore and the MSC Meraviglia.