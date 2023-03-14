P&O Cruises Announces Big Investment in Arcadia and Aurora

P&O Cruises has announced that it will be investing in the updating of the guest areas aboard two of its adult-only ships, the Arcadia and Aurora.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “Arcadia and Aurora are two of our most beloved ships in the fleet offering guests a more intimate experience in stylish surroundings. After a busy season hosting guests on longer duration itineraries and world cruises, we will be making sure that both ships look their absolute finest ahead of the summer season.“

Changes aboard the two ships are expected to be completed by May 2023 and will include new chairs in cabins, balcony furniture, new chairs in cabins and new furniture on the ship’s open deck areas.

The Arcadia’s Neptune Pool will be upgraded with new lounge chairs, sofas, tables and armchairs.

The ship’s wider refit will take place in November 2024 while the upgrade of the Aurora is scheduled for April 2025.