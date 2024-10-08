Key Cruise Ship Drydocks in October

As the winter cruise season approaches, October is the start of a busy shoulder season of drydocks.

Cruise Industry News looks at some of the key cruise ship drydock projects taking place in October, which also include larger conversion projects.

MSC Grandiosa

Cruise Line: MSC Cruises

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Tonnage: 177,100

Year built: 2019

Drydock Period: Oct. 27 to Nov. 16

Shipyard: Palumbo (Valletta, Malta)

The MSC Grandiosa is scheduled to undergo a routine drydock later this month at the Palumbo Shipyard in Valletta, Malta.

Completing its fifth year of service in 2024, the MSC Cruises ship is scheduled to go through routine maintenance and class work before a repositioning cruise to Brazil.

Starting in early December, the Grandiosa is set to offer a series of seven-night cruises that sail between the ports of Santos, Salvador, Maceió and Búzios.

Coral Princess

Cruise Line: Princess Cruises

Capacity: 1,950 guests

Tonnage: 88,000

Year built: 2002

Drydock Period: Sep. 26 to Oct. 17

Shipyard: Sembawang Shipyard (Singapore)

After completing a summer program in Australia, the Coral Princess arrived in Singapore for a routine drydock in late September.

Before welcoming passengers back in mid-October, the 2002-built ship is scheduled to undergo technical work that includes preventive maintenance, class surveys and system overhauls.

Returning to the United States after a two-year hiatus, the Coral Princess is set to offer a series of trans-canal cruises starting in November.

Oasis of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity: 5,664 guests

Tonnage: 220,000

Year built: 2009

Drydock Period: Sep. 29 to Oct. 24

Shipyard: Navantia (Cádiz, Spain)

Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis of the Seas is currently at a drydock of the Navantia shipyard in Cádiz, Spain.

After undergoing a major refurbishment at the same facility in 2019, the 2009-built vessel is going through routine technical maintenance, as well as class work and upkeep of its passenger facilities.

Upon resuming service on Oct. 24, the Oasis is set to offer a transatlantic crossing to Fort Lauderdale ahead of a winter deployment in the Caribbean.

Mitsui Ocean Fuji

Cruise Line: Mitsui Ocean Cruises

Capacity: 450 guests

Tonnage: 32,346

Year built: 2009

Drydock Period: Oct. 1 to Dec. 1

Shipyard: Mitsubishi Shipyard (Yokohama, Japan)

Set to debut for Mitsui Ocean Cruises in early December, the former Seabourn Odyssey is currently at the Mitsubishi Shipyard in Yokohama, Japan for a wetdock.

According to its new operator, the 2009-built ship is undergoing a refurbishment that includes the addition of shower toilets in all suites, galley equipment updates and rebranding of venues.

With the work done, the Mitsui Ocean Fuji is set to offer a series of cruises to Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia.

Europa

Cruise Line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Capacity: 408 guests

Tonnage: 28,600

Year built: 1999

Drydock Period: Sep. 13 to Oct. 4

Shipyard: Lloyd Werft (Bremerhaven, Germany)

After undergoing a three-week drydock at the Lloyd Werft shipyard in Germany, Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa resumed service on Oct. 4, 2024.

Completing 25 years of service this year, the 408-guest ship underwent technical work, featuring class surveys and system overhauls, as well as updates to its public areas and facilities.

According to Hapag-Lloyd, over 675 workers were involved in the project, which also included updates to 132 suites and the replacement of over 4,000 square meters of carpet.