Coral Princess Arrives in Singapore Ahead of U.S. Return

Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess arrived in Singapore today to wrap up a cruise that started in Fremantle, Australia on September 15, 2024.

Set to return to North America later this year, the ship is now scheduled to undergo a drydock in Singapore before continuing its repositioning voyage.

During the three-week shipyard stay, the 2002-built vessel is scheduled to undergo routine maintenance, in addition to technical overhauls and class work.

The public areas and staterooms of the ship are also expected to receive updates.

Following the drydock, the Coral Princess is scheduled to welcome guests back in Singapore on October 17, 2024.

On that day, the vessel sets sail on a 32-night repositioning cruise to the United States that will end in Los Angeles in mid-November.

The month-long itinerary sails to Southeast Asia and the Far East before crossing the Pacific Ocean for ports of call in Hawaii.

Once in California, the Coral Princess is scheduled to kick off a series of 16-night cruises to the Panama Canal.

The open-jaw itineraries sail between Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale and feature destinations in Central and South America, including Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Chiapas, Puntarenas, Cartagena de Indias, Panama City and Puerto Quetzal.

In 2025, the ship is scheduled to return to Alaska and Canada for a summer program sailing between Vancouver and Whittier.

Before arriving in Singapore for its drydock, the Coral Princess completed a two-year-long deployment in Australia and the South Pacific.

Marking Princess Cruises’ return to Australia following the pandemic, the ship started the local program in late 2022.

In addition to Brisbane, the year-round deployment included departures from Sydney, Auckland and Fremantle.

The schedule came to an end with an 11-day repositioning cruise that sailed from Australia and featured ports of call in Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia, such as Bali, Phuket and Port Klang.