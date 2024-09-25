Mitsui Welcomes New Ship in Handover Ceremony

MOL Cruises which operates Mitsui Ocean Cruises today marked the handover ceremony in collaboration with Seabourn Cruise Line, welcoming Mitsui Ocean Fuji to the fleet.

The handover ceremony was held onboard Seabourn Odyssey, after the ship arrived at the Port of Yokohama, concluding a 22-day Farewell Voyage from the United States. Following maritime tradition, the flag of the Mitsui brand was raised, as the ship transitions to Mitsui Ocean Fuji and is scheduled to debut on December 1, 2024.

The event was attended by Seabourn Odyssey’s Captain Krasimir Radev, who handed the ship over to Captain Kim Karlsson.

“It has been my honor and privilege to be one of the Captains of this beloved cruise ship, and I am humbled to officially hand her over to Mitsui Ocean Cruises, beginning a new journey on the high seas,” said Captain Radev, Seabourn Odyssey, who started on board as Safety Officer for the ship’s inaugural season in 2009.

Shoichiro Yamashita, chief operations officer, Mitsui Ocean Cruises, added: “It is my pleasure to be part of this commemorative day with Seabourn Odyssey. We offer our sincerest respect to Seabourn, Captain Radev, and his onboard team for taking such great care of this ship, keeping her safe and extending their renowned luxurious service to all who have sailed on her for the last 15 years, and we promise to continue delivering exceptional seafaring experiences.”

Captain Karlsson added: “The ship looks absolutely amazing, and we pledge to take great care of her.”

Also in attendance were senior executives of Mitsui Ocean Cruises, senior crew members of Mitsui Ocean Fuji and Seabourn Odyssey, and the Director General of Port and Harbor Bureau from Yokohama Port Shinbo Yasuhiro.

The Seabourn Odyssey arrived at the Shinko Pier Passenger Terminal (Yokohama) to the warm welcome of many employees of Mitsui Ocean Cruises and the MOL Group, according to a press release.

The ship will move to Mitsubishi Shipyard in Yokohama for refurbishment, such as the addition of shower toilets in all suites, galley equipment updates and rebranding of venues. Crew training also begins, preparing for the inaugural season.