Carnival Cruise Line Growth Update: Ten Ships in Seven Years

With recent newbuild orders and vessels transferring from sister brand P&O Australia and previously Costa, Carnival Cruise Line will see the addition of 10 ships over seven years by 2028.

Since adding the Mardi Gras into revenue service, the company has already welcomed another six ships to its fleet while having retired older and less efficient smaller ships.

Cruise Industry News looks into the company’s growth plans, which include newbuilds and vessels transferred from the fleet of two sister brands. For a complete overview of supply growth, past present and future in the cruise industry, see the new 2024 Annual Report.

Ship: Mardi Gras

Origin: Newbuild

Debut Date: July 2021

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

The new Mardi Gras officially entered service for Carnival Cruise Line in Port Canaveral in mid-2021.

Built by the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the LNG-powered ship also became the largest vessel ever operated by the company.

Ship: Carnival Luminosa

Origin: Transferred from Costa Cruises

Debut Date: November 2022

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Tonnage: 92,700

Transferring from the fleet of Costa Cruises, the Carnival Luminosa made its debut for Carnival Cruise Line in late 2022.

Now offering winter seasons in Australia and summer programs in Alaska, the 2009-built ship underwent a complete rebranding before debuting for Carnival Cruise Line.

Ship: Carnival Celebration

Origin: Newbuild

Debut Date: November 2022

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Following the Mardi Gras, the Carnival Celebration entered service as Carnival Cruise Line’s second Excel Class ship.

Sailing from Miami on a year-round basis, the 5,200-guest ship kicked off its inaugural season in November 2022.

Ship: Carnival Venezia

Origin: Transferred from Costa Cruises

Debut Date: May 2023

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Tonnage: 135,000

The Carnival Venezia entered service for Carnival Cruise Line in May 2023. Previously operated by Costa Cruises, the Vista class ship launched the company’s Carnival Fun Italian Style concept.

Currently sailing from New York City, the ship offers a new take on Carnival’s experience.

Ship: Carnival Jubilee

Origin: Newbuild

Debut Date: December 2023

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Carnival Cruise Line welcomed its third Excel Class ship in 2023 with the Carnival Jubilee. Now sailing year-round from Galveston, the 183,900-ton ship welcomed its first guests in late December.

Initially ordered for AIDA Cruises, the ship was transferred to Carnival while still under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany.

Ship: Carnival Firenze

Origin: Transferred from Costa Cruises

Debut Date: April 2024

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Tonnage: 135,000

Following the Carnival Venezia, the Carnival Firenze joined the Carnival Fun Italian Style concept in April 2024.

Now cruising to Mexico from Long Beach, the 135,000-ton ship was originally designed to sail for Costa Cruises in Asia.

Ship: Pacific Adventure

Origin: To be transferred from P&O Cruises Australia

Debut Date: March 2025

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Tonnage: 109,000

With the P&O Cruises Australia brand being absorbed by Carnival Cruise Line, the Pacific Adventure is set to join the company’s fleet in March 2025.

While additional details of the transfer are still to be confirmed, the 2001-built ship, which was originally designed for Princess Cruises, is expected to continue to sail from Australia on a year-round basis.

Ship: Pacific Encounter

Origin: To be transferred from P&O Cruises Australia

Debut Date: March 2025

Capacity: 2,600 guests

Tonnage: 109,000

A second P&O Cruises Australia ship is also being transferred, the Pacific Encounter. The 2002-built vessel is set to enter service for Carnival Cruise Line in 2025.

A sister to the Pacific Adventure, the 2,600-guest ship was also built for Princess cruises and is expected to continue to offer itineraries from Australia.

Ship: Unnamed

Origin: Newbuild

Debut Date: 2027

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

A fourth Excel Class ship was ordered by Carnival Cruise Line in February 2024. The ship, which will be built by the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany, is scheduled to enter service in 2027 and will accommodate 5,400 guests.

Ship: Unnamed

Origin: Newbuild

Debut Date: 2028

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Tonnage: 183,900

Carnival Cruise Line placed a second newbuild order in late March 2024. As part of the deal, the company is set to receive a fifth Excel Class ship from the Meyer Werft shipyard sometime in 2028.

Ship Retirements

While the company has added new ships and transferred in tonnage from sister brands in Carnival Corporation, it has also exited less efficient older and smaller vessels.

In 2020, Carnival retired four ships: the Carnival Fantasy, the Carnival Fascination, the Carnival Inspiration and the Carnival Imagination.

Carnival Cruise Line also retired the 1991-built Carnival Ecstasy and the 1993-built Carnival Sensation. The Fantasy-class vessels were withdrawn from the fleet in 2022.